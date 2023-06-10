DANVILLE — The Class of 2023 was encouraged to “forge on” during Friday’s commencement ceremony. Speeches given by Danville Area High School student representatives surrounded this theme, based on Danville’s roots.
“Tonight’s graduation theme of ‘forge on’ comes from our town’s roots,” said Allison Focht, a 2023 graduate. “In the 1840s iron working began to boom here in the town of Danville.”
Focht explained the term “forge” came from the process of turning iron into tools and weapons.
“Metal is heated, and then continuously pounded in order to create something,” she said. “In the same way, the Class of 2023 has been forged through trials into what we are today.”
Throughout their years at the Danville Area School District, the graduates faced both a natural disaster, a flood during their first grade year, as well as a global pandemic, Focht said.
“The Danville Class of 2023 has survived a natural disaster and a global health crisis, but has come out strong as iron,” Focht said. “As we prepare to move our tassels tonight, marking the end of a period of our life, our future challenges will forge us into our future selves.”
Valedictorian Ryan Hause discussed the ways change and growth can be good using the example of railroads transitioning from iron to steel.
“The process of forging steel removes the impurities that cause iron alone to be weak,” Hause said. “Steel does a much better job at holding up to the demands of the railroad.”
The valedictorian encouraged his classmates to fight for a future of change. “A future full of strength that’s only possible if we have the courage to take on new challenges with new strategies,” he said. “Let’s be the agents of change. Let’s forge in a new direction.”
Ella Hummel told her classmates not to forge too far or for too long. Pushing themselves to those limits would lead to “burn out.”
“Unlike the coal that was burned to build our town’s famous t-rails, we do not become diamonds under pressure,” Hummel said. “Instead, we just burn out.”
Madison Sauers discussed how the class grew throughout their time together “from wood, to iron, to steel.”
“As seniors, we have built a solid foundation from our mishaps and shenanigans,” Sauers said. “Many of us have plans, however foggy it may be, and are ready to become steel, not perfect, but pretty awesome.”
Finally, Salutatorian Angela Weng, told a humorous story about moving to the district in seventh grade.
“Luckily for me, seventh grade was a choatic time of our lives in which we were all first just figuring out how to forge out own identities and apparently, how to use deodorant,” Weng said. “Surprisingly, this fragrant environment was a comfortable place to learn more about ourselves and make mistakes.”
Weng went on to discuss how change is inevitable.
“Ultimately, the future is what we make of it,” she said. “Through constant change and growth, we choose the role we wish to play within our communities.”
With final encouragement from the commencement speaker, Matthew Sticklin, a 1995 Danville grad, the Class of 2023 was ready to forge on.
Dameon White, the class vice president, is headed to Gannon University in Lake Erie, and said he was ready to bundle up and move forward.
“I have my parka ready,” he said.