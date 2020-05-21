DANVILLE — Members of a Facebook group, "YES to Prom/Graduation Class of 2020," are organizing a parade and fireworks show for Danville seniors on June 5, which was originally scheduled to be graduation.
Whitenight’s Fireworks, LLC will donate a portion of the show, but the group is seeking contributions from the community. An administrator of another Facebook group, "Adopt an Ironmen Senior" also donated that group's surplus money to help pay for permits for the parade and to contribute to the fireworks show.
"In an effort to recognize our senior students in Danville (Danville Area High School and Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School), we are planning a fun celebration of their hard work and dedication to their sports, arts and education over the past 12 years," said Laurie Fitzpatrick, one of the organizers. "We appreciate any and all donations that families, townspeople and business owners make to our fundraising efforts to make this the best graduation celebration possible given our current circumstances."
They hope to hold it at the Danville Riverside Airport starting with the parade at 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Fitzpatrick emphasized the school district is not involved in the event.
Details about safety and restrictions will be forthcoming as they become available.
Contributions can be sent by June 1 to:
Service 1st Credit Union — Danville
Account number 0000629554 — “2020 Class Fireworks”
For any questions, call 570-849-0025.
— THE DAILY ITEM