DANVILLE — The 2021 Danville Area High School Alumni Luncheon will be held Oct. 24 at the Pine Barn Inn. At this year’s event, two graduates will be honored: Lisa Regan Prodorutti and Van Wagner.
Prodorutti, of Collegeville, is a 1995 graduate of Danville. She holds Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Bloomsburg University. USA TODAY and the Wall Street Journal have recognized her as a best-selling author. Her Josie Quinn crime series is full of suspense and intrigue.
Wagner been an educator, a musician, a songwriter, an arborist and a historian. He is also making a project for his students out of eels. Wagner was an original collaborator on the Iron Heritage Festival and has continued that work as the Danville Heritage Festival. Wagner is a graduate of Penn State from where he holds bachelors and masters degrees. He currently teaches in the Lewisburg School District.
Tickets are available through Oct. 20 at The Kiddie Korner Boutique in Danville or by calling 570-854-9920.