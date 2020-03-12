DANVILLE — Jonathan Adams, of Lewisburg, will be the Danville Area School District's new accountant/human resources officer to replace Susan Hancock, who is retiring.
The school board Wednesday night approved Adams' employment at a starting salary of $62,000 a year. His starting date will be determined.
The board also approved the hiring of Benjamin Mackiewicz Jr. as a paraprofessional at the Danville Primary School at the contracted hourly rate of $11.25, pending the receipt of all required documentation, and accepted the resignation of Danville Middle School teacher Karen Dermes, effective at the end of the current school year.