DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board approved the employment of two new principals as well as the job description for a Mental Health Specialist Monday night .
Megan Geise, former second grade teacher at Danville, was renamed as the primary school's principal with a starting yearly salary of $91,000. Danville Superintendent Molly Nied said she was excited to work with Geise in the new role.
"Molly has been a very talented second grade teacher and a leader in the district," Nied said. Geise thanked the board as she held back tears.
The district also hired Heaven Reinard, former principal at Bloomsburg Middle School, as principal of Liberty Valley with a starting salary of $93,000.
"I am very excited to start working with Heaven and to have her join our administrative team," Nied said. Reinard thanked the board for the opportunity.
The board also approved the job description of a mental health specialist. Qualifications for the role will require a licensed professional counselor or licensed clinical social worker, Nied said.
Board members discussed the differences between the new position and the tasks guidance counselors already perform for the district. "A guidance counselor is not certified to provide counseling," Nied said. "There is a lack of therapy available in the area."
School Director Dr. Sandy Green further illustrated the difference between the two positions.
"The specialist will provide a fundamental different level of service than guidance counselors provide," he said. "It's like asking me, a cardiologist, to perform orthopedic surgery. You don't want me to do that."
An undue burden has been placed on the guidance counselors currently employed by the district as they are often handing mental health crises and, as a result, cannot perform the tasks within their own job descriptions, Assistant Superintendent James Moser said.
"Counselors are becoming overwhelmed by trying to help students with mental health issues instead of helping students apply for college," he said.
The position was not included in the district's original budget, but the cost of the role can be absorbed without additional cost to the district, according to Nied.
School Director Dr. Sam Faulkner added that there are grants available for this sort of role. "This is a great, actionable step toward making sure we are looking at the well-being of the whole child," Faulkner said.