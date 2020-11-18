DANVILLE — The Danville Knights of Columbus will hold its 37th annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
This year, however, there will be no sit-down dinner due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions. Takeouts at St. Joseph School and delivery will be available, beginning at noon. All from the local area are invited to enjoy the full meal, including dessert, to celebrate the coming of the Christmas season.
Anyone who needs home delivery or wishes to donate may call Duane Hilkert at 570-275-2265. Reservations are not required.
— JOE SYLVESTER