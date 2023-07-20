DANVILLE — A 26-year-old Danville man is headed to county court after state police allege he received naked photos of a juvenile.
Christophe Watson, of Blue Springs Terrace, waived a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge James Tupper Thursday.
Watson was charged May 10 after Pennsylvania State Police received a ChildLine referral and CyberTipline Report, troopers said.
Troopers allege Watson solicited nude photos of a teen via Snapchat, a photo sending app, according to court documents.
A ChildLine referral, reported on Sept. 30 of last year, stated Watson received the photos, troopers said.
The CyberTipline report made to police only a day later, on Oct. 1 of last year, allegedly stated naked photos of the child were found on Watson's Snapchat account, according to court documents.
Troopers obtained a search warrant and said approximately 10 to 20 photos and videos were sent from the alleged victim's Snapchat to Watson's, according to police.
Watson posted $25,000 bail in May, according to court documents. He awaits furthers proceedings in Montour County court.