SHAMOKIN — A Danville man faces felony child pornography charges after state police say he possessed photos of an underage female.
Michael Scopelliti Jr., 33, of Friedline Road, was arrested Monday and charged with felony child pornography and other related charges after state police applied for and were granted a search warrant for Scopelliti’s Snapchat account. The account allegedly reveled several nude and partially nude photos of an underage female, according to court documents.
In one of the photos, Scopelliti is allegedly observed holding the female while take a photo with her exposed, Milton state police said.
Troopers said the investigation also allegedly showed Scopelliti engaged in a sexual act with a 16-year-old female, according to court documents.
Troopers said Scopelliti would message multiple underage girls and would tell them he was 20 to 22 years of age.
Scopelliti also faces involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault, according to state police.
Scopelliti will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.