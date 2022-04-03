DANVILLE — A 73-year-old Danville man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when his car collided with a pickup truck along Route 45 in Liberty Township, Montour County.
David R. Pursel was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following the crash at 12:42 p.m.
The other driver, Jason E. Miller, 42, of Danville, escaped serious injury.
State police at Milton said Pursel was driving south on Potts Grove Road when he pulled his car from a stop sign onto Route 45 and into the path of Miller's westbound truck. The collision caused severe damage to both vehicles.
Members of the Liberty Township Fire Department responded and assisted Pursel from the wreckage before he was transported to Geisinger by ambulance.