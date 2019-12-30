TURBOTVILLE — A Danville man was killed and a Washingtonville man is in serious condition following a car crash on Monday.
Brett Nicholas Stuart, 21, of Danville, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center, according to state police at Milton.
Investigating Trooper Scott A. Carl said passenger Max John, Moynan, 19, of Washingtonville, was being treated in serious condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Both men were evacuated from the crash scene by a Life Flight helicopter.
Carl said Stuart was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion at a high rate of speed on Route 54 near Turbotville at around 4:35 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off Route 54 and struck a guide rail.
The vehicle rolled several times into a field, according to the report.
The state police investigation is ongoing.
Warrior Run Deputy Fire Chief Ken Hollenbach said the passenger was entrapped when emergency crews first arrived on scene.
The car was extensively damaged, with the whole front body torn off and the windshield smashed.
The car traveled a good 100 yards after leaving the roadway.
"The driver lost control, I don't know why," Hollenbach said.
State police troopers from the Milton barracks roamed through the accident scene. Metal debris from the car was scattered all over the field. A guide rail was sheered off and laying in the roadway.
Fire and rescue personnel from the Warrior Run Fire Company blocked off the road while state police investigated. Authorities also closed Route 44 in both directions between County Line Road and the Borough of Turbotville. A detour was in place using Gearhart Road and Comly Road.
The roadway was closed for several hours.