DANVILLE — Montour County President Judge Gary E. Norton sentenced Justin Cressinger, 34, of Nicholas Avenue, to 24 to 60 months on Tuesday. Cressinger's child overdosed on fentanyl in November.
Cressinger will receive credit for time already served and the judge will recommend him for the state drug treatment program, Norton said.
Cressinger was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child after police say a pill he illegally purchased fell on the floor and was eaten by his child.
In November, Cressinger took a 16-month-old to Geisinger Emergency Room after the child overdosed on fentanyl and went into cardiac arrest, according to court documents.
The official medical diagnosis was “accidental fentanyl overdose,” according to court documents. The child recovered after Narcan was administered.
Police said Cressinger admitted that he had been using prescribed Suboxone as well as other controlled substances that he bought illegally.
Cressinger pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children last month.
At his sentencing on Tuesday, Cressinger said the incident was a result of his addiction. "This was not me," he said. "It was my addiction."
Melissa Cressinger, sister-in-law to the defendant, testified on behalf of the defense.
"This was a terrible accident," she said. "He took her to the hospital without trying to hide anything."
As he declared the sentence, Norton said Cressinger taking the child to the hospital did not excuse what happened.
"I do not bestow hero status on you for taking her to the hospital," the judge said.
Norton said he considered Cressinger's multiple previous felony convictions in deciding the sentence.
"This was not an accident," he said. "You put the wheels in motion and facilitated this happening."
Cressinger will serve 24 to 60 months for the crime with credit for time already served.