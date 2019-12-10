DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board recently accepted the retirement of Danville Middle School Principal Jennifer Evans, effective Dec. 16.
Evan was hired in May of last year at an annual salary of $88,500. She replaced Charles Smargiassi, who resigned in January to become assistant professor of education and master's department chairman at Wilkes University.
She had been on medical leave and on Nov. 13, the board approved Assistant Principal Dave Snover as interim middle school principal, with a bi-weekly stipend of $326.92, and Pelle Nejman as interim assistant middle school principal with a bi-weekly stipend of $384.62.
The district will advertise the principal position, Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said at the Dec. 4 meeting.
Boyle also said the district has received 11 or 12 applications for the head football coach position. She said district officials plan to do a first round of interviews with eight of them in the next couple of weeks.
— JOE SYLVESTER