DANVILLE — Police Cpl. Jonathan Swank, Danville's officer in charge since November, will officially become police chief on July 1, borough council decided during a virtual meeting on Tuesday evening.
Council members, meeting on Zoom, also promoted Patrolman Keith Davenport to corporal to replace Swank, also on July 1.
Swank, who replaces retired Chief Eric Gill, will receive an annual salary of $78,000, up from his corporal's salary of $62,660, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said. Davenport's pay will go from $61,185 to $62,660. Council members chose Swank over three other applicants.
Council named Swank officer in charge following Gill's retirement on Nov. 1. Swank, no relation to Mayor Bernie Swank, has been on the police force nearly 27 years.
Gill will remain on the borough payroll until July 1 due to accumulated time.
— JOE SYLVESTER