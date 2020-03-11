Danville names new school superintendent

DANVILLE — Ricki Boyle officially is the new superintendent of the Danville Area School District.
The school board Wednesday night voted 8-1 to hire Boyle. The board approved a contract effective today through June 20, 2023, at a starting salary of $140,000 a year.
Christina Fish voiced the only dissenting vote.
"I felt we had a better option for the long term," Fish explained after the meeting, adding, "Seeing as how I'm one of nine, I support the board's decision and Dr. Boyle moving forward."
She declined to name the other finalist, saying that would not be fair to that candidate.
Boyle had been the district's acting superintendent since March 26 of last year when the board hired her at $450 a day following the sudden resignation of Jason Bendle earlier that month.
"I'm thrilled to be named permanent superintendent," Boyle said. "My involvement so far shows me what a great district this is and a great administrative team," Boyle said.
Boyle, who lives on Packer Island, Upper Augusta Township, between Sunbury and Northumberland, served as the district's director of pupil support services for 10 years, leaving in 2010. She was a bullying prevention liaison for schools at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) in 2011 and later was CSIU director of special education and early childhood services.
Her background is in elementary education and in special education for newborns to 12th grade, and she has her special education supervisor and superintendent certifications. Before she was named acting superintendent, she taught psychology and sociology classes at the Lackawanna College branch in Sunbury.
Boyle initially applied for the permanent superintendent opening but later withdrew her name during a period of turmoil in September when three of the five board members to resign last year stepped down. She later put her name in for consideration after a mostly new board took over in December. She was among about a dozen applicants both times.
Bendle resigned suddenly on March 13, 2019, as part of a mutual agreement with the board. The agreement did not state a reason for the resignation. Board members would not say why Bendle left, and Bendle, who had just started the second year of his five-year contract in January, would only say he and the board were “not a good fit.”
Under the agreement, Bendle was to continue to receive his annual salary totaling $135,812, as well as health care coverage for a year, unless he found another employment before then. Shikellamy School District hired him as superintendent in May at an annual salary of $120,000 beginning on June 3, and the Danville district had to pay Bendle $15,812 — the difference in the two salaries — as part of his agreement with Danville.