Danville native Tara Fritz Avery has wanted to join the medical profession since graduating high school in 2013 and, thanks to the Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program, will be able to return and work in her hometown.
After she graduates this May from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Avery, 25, will start working at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, with a residency in dermatology, her chosen specialty.
"My major at Penn State was pre-med," she said on Monday. "So, I was always intending to go into medicine."
Once she graduates, she will be the first doctor in her family, Avery said.
"It's always hard to know where you'll land, especially with the match process (where students are presumeably matched to their desired specialties and often in regions they choose to live)," she said. "But all my roots are here in Danville. I have two adorable nieces I love to play with. I was hoping for the best."
Geisinger's Scholars program reinforced that because it presented to her such a great opportunity.
"I was 'matched' to Danville, which means I know where my residency will be," she said.
Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program
The Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program, announced in the fall of 2018, promises to bring bright, young talent back to Geisinger communities. Medical students accepted to Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine can apply to the program to get tuition relief. In return, they agree to work at Geisinger upon completing their residencies.
The match program includes all medical schools, explained Michelle Schmude, associate dean for admissions, enrollment, financial aid and associate professor at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. It is a national residency program and application process.
"In Tara's case, she was interested in a residency focusing on dermatology," Schmude said.
When Avery joined — in the first 'scholars' class — she could choose any specialty. She chose dermatology.
Although Avery will be a dermatologist, the Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program has evolved since she was named a scholar.
Beginning with the current class of first-year students (Class of 2025) and going forward, the program applies only to those students interested in family medicine, medicine-pediatrics, internal medicine and psychiatry, which are the areas of greatest need for Geisinger.
"The two goals of the scholar program are to reduce medical student debt because medical student debt in this country is quite high. The other goal is to repopulate the physician shortage with the Geisinger service area," Schmude said.
Hometown girl makes good
Avery said her family is "very happy that she is coming back home to practice, especially my nieces."
Graduation is May 2, so Avery is still technically a fourth-year medical student.
In May, when Avery graduates as one of the first five Abigail Geisinger Scholars, she will work as a Geisinger physician when she finishes residency, but that residency will be done at Geisinger.
She said she applied to the Abigail Scholars program because she wants to plan her future in her hometown and the thought of working at Geisinger, an institution with which she grew up, excites her. Now, thanks to Abigail Geisinger Scholars program, that future is secure and Danville just gained a new doctor.
Developing an interest
Her focus on dermatology began when Avery volunteered at Camp Victory in Millville, where the camp she went to focused on skin diseases.
"I think that is what really sparked my interest," she recalled. "I thought that the pathology was really interesting. But I also realized there was a psycho-social aspect to dermatology. I like how a dermatologist can not only deal with the physical aspect of some of the diseases, but also the mental and emotional aspects of the diseased person. I thought it was really cool."
In her fourth year at med school, "Typically you go on rotation," she explained. "Think of it as an auditon in several fields. This year, because of COVID, we were not able to do that. I did all of my rotations at Geisinger in Danville: pediatrics, internal medicine, pediatrics ICU. All the rotations were done in-person."
Avery was not directly involved with COVID patients, she said.
"I'm most excited about knowing where I'll be working," she said, reflecting on her years of study. "Knowing that I matched into a specialty that I wanted to be in for so long is very gratifying.
"I'm excited to take the next step," she said. "To take more responsibility for patients. And finally be able to say — I am a doctor."