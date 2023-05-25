DANVILLE — A Danville man will be sentenced May 30 after Danville police say his child suffered a fentanyl overdose.
Justin Cressinger, 34, of Nicholas Avenue, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child after police say a pill he illegally purchased fell on the floor and was eaten by a child.
Police said Cressinger admitted that he had been using prescribed Suboxone as well as other controlled substances that he bought illegally.
In November, Cressinger brought a 16-month-old to Geisinger Emergency Room after the child overdosed on fentanyl and went into cardiac arrest, according to court documents.
Cressinger had been buying counterfeit pills that were colored to resemble Oxycontin 30 mg pills. Cressinger told authorities he would “normally crush them and then snort them,” court documents said. At bedtime, the baby’s mother found a piece of a pill on the floor. The child was chewing what had been in the pill, police said.
The infant was taken to Geisinger by Cressinger. The official medical diagnosis was “accidental fentanyl overdose,” according to court documents. The child recovered after Narcan was administered.
Cressinger pled guilty to endangering the welfare of children last month. He will be sentenced by Montour County President Judge Gary E. Norton on Tuesday at 9 a.m.