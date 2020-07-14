DANVILLE — Borough police will move into their home in August, Police Chief Jon Swank reported to Danville Borough Council on Tuesday evening.
He said that's when they can get their phone service switched to the new station. Swank said the department already has begun to move but still is working out of its Mill Street headquarters.
Construction of the $2.2 million, nearly 10,000-square-foot police station at East Front and Iron streets began in September and completion was set for April 1. But the state lockdown of non-essential businesses halted construction in March.
The building is on the site of what was the playground of the adjacent former Danville Elementary School. Montour County now owns the former school and plans to convert it into an administrative office complex.
In other business, council accepted the resignation of Councilman John Rodman. In his resignation letter, Rodman said, "I've decided that now is the time for me to step down from serving as the First Ward Borough Councilman. It's been a pleasure working with you guys, and I am confident that my constituents remain in good hands."
He did not attend the meeting.
Council has 30 days to appoint a replacement.