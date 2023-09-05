DANVILLE — The borough police department has received an increased number of complaints regarding vehicles blocking intersections.
The department said they will increase enforcement of Pennsylvania laws prohibiting these acts.
Between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m., the streets in Danville are particularly busy, according to the department.
In the afternoons, officers may be spending more time around the Route 11 corridor to enforce the vehicle code.
"We all want to get home in a reasonable amount of time. Don't be that person we all are going to stare at, stuck, sitting in the middle of the intersection," Danville police said. "Wait your turn. Don't block the box."
— Anna Wiest