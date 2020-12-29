DANVILLE — Borough police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Monday night at 60 Lower Mulberry St.
Police reported on Tuesday night that officers responded to the address at 10:15 p.m. for a reported assault. There they discovered a 35-year-old man multiple stab wounds to his lower extremities. The victim, whom police did not identify, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
They said the victim knew his assailant, who fled prior to police arriving. Police identified the suspect as Daniel Bilby, 31, whose last known address was on Market Street in Bloomsburg. Bilby is believed to have been operating a white Chrysler 300.
Anyone with information on Bilby's whereabouts is asked to contact the Danville Police Department or the 911 center at 570-784-6300. Police warned that anyone who sees Bilby should not attempt to approach him or take him into custody.
Mahoning Township and Riverside police assisted Danville officers.