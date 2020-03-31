DANVILLE — Danville Area School District's planned school events, including musical performances and the prom, are postponed due Gov. Tom Wolf closing schools indefinitely, Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
Boyle said the date for graduation remains the same, June 5, "but it is not clear if it will need to be virtual."
"The pandemic has changed our lives tremendously," Boyle wrote on the district website. "It feels like we have very little control anymore."
She added, "Since we do not have any idea how the next few months are going to play out, DASD is postponing all planned school events such as musical performances, prom, etc."