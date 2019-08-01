DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board voted this week to restore a full-time English language teaching position due to increasing English language learner needs.
Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the number of students whose families speak a different language at home has increased to at least 32, potentially 35. That’s an increase from 10 in the 2011-2012 school year and a low of eight in 2013-2014. She said the students are tested before they are enrolled in the program.
Adding the English language teacher also will restore support in reading at Liberty Valley Intermediate School and the middle school, she added.
Boyle told the board that in the 2018-2019 school year, the district added an additional elementary Spanish teacher, and a full-time English language teacher moved to teach Spanish at Liberty Valley. The district did not have to add a teacher to the budget. English language students were divided among reading specialists.
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Allison Wislock as an autistic support teacher at the Danville Primary School at a starting salary of $49,418, and accepted the resignations of school police officer Todd Hoover, who is going to work for the Shikellamy School District; high school art teacher Vanessa Ruckle; Head Start teacher Berenice Silizar; Liberty Valley paraprofessional Sarah Nearhoof; middle school paraprofessional Cara Beagle; high school science teacher Thomas Williams, and Head Start education assistant Kayla Parri.
— JOE SYLVESTER