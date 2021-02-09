DANVILLE — Danville Area High School and Middle School students will return to in-person school four days a week, beginning on Feb. 18, school officials announced to parents on Tuesday.
Those students currently attend in-person classes on alternating days, based on an alphabetical list of names, while intermediate and primary school students attend in-person five days a week.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the high school and middle school students would participate remotely on Mondays and attend in person the remaining four days of the week.
"It has a lot to do with their social-emotional needs, their well-being," Boyle said. "We wanted to give them the opportunity to get back there. We see declining grades, we have a lot of parents who are concerned, and rightfully so."
Those parents who feel uncomfortable sending their children to in-person classes can opt for the remote option, Boyle said.
She added that many other surrounding school districts already are successfully holding in-person school daily, though the percentage of COVID cases in Montour County has trended higher than in other area counties.
"We're such a small county and our percentage is higher," Boyle said.
She said Danville Area has made the in-person classes work in the elementary buildings.
"The older kids, they need their social life," the superintendent said. "They might not have friends in the same alphabet group."
She said parents also have expressed concern about their teens' socialization.
"Their kids are on the computer, they're hard to talk to," Boyle said.
Ryan Burke, of Danville, is the parent of a son in high school and a daughter in the intermediate school. Even though his son is not directly affected by this change — he is a full-time student at Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School, which alternates between in-person and virtual classes — Burke favors a return to in-person instruction with the proper safe protocols in place.
"Our students need as much in-person instruction as we can offer," Burke said. "Over the last year, our students have been through a very rough year, and anything we can do to bring them back to a normal life is best for their mental health. We also need to remember that it is all dependent on our community continuing to get vaccinated and lowering the case count."
He said Vo-Tech will eventually get back to full-time in-person.
"But the current model is working until we get under the 3 percent positivity rate," he said.
No guarantee
Boyle said the district cannot guarantee all students will follow social distancing guildines and stay 6 feet away from others. If there is a positive COVID test in a building, that could mean students will have to quarantine.
Boyle said that's why she was reluctant previously to move more toward in-person classes, but now there are vaccines, and cases are down.
In her letter to parents, Boyle acknowledged that "virtual and hybrid instruction has been challenging, difficult, and stressful."
She said students in special education will continue to have the option to attend five days a week as determined by the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) team.
"These options are available in addition to the district’s 100 percent online virtual option," Boyle said. "The elementary schools will continue with their current methods of instruction: 5 days a week in-person or Bridge model."
She added that, "The health and safety protocols being implemented in our buildings have never been more robust and consistent as they are now. Please understand that as long as there are cases of COVID-19 in our community,
there are no strategies that can eliminate transmission risk in schools entirely. Our goal is to keep transmission as low as possible so as to safely continue school activities."
She reiterated the safety protocols:
-Parents keeping students home if they are sick or showing symptoms.
-Parents/students completing Cleared4School before leaving for school.
-Mandatory mask-wearing by students and staff.
-Social distancing as much as possible in all settings.
-Washing hands or using hand sanitizer when moving from room to room.
-Cleaning common surfaces in classrooms and other school spaces.
-Quarantining students or staff that have been exposed to a positive case.