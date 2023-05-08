DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board at its Monday night meeting unanimously approved a proposed 2023-24 budget of $44.8 million, with no tax increase.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser, during the superintendent’s report, said expenses for the 2023-24 school year are estimated to be $45.5 million, leaving a deficit of $693,947. The proposed budget cut deficit spending by 67 percent, Moser said.
“We’re doing this without raising taxes,” said board President Wayne Brookhart. “We do have a deficit, but it is not overwhelming.”
Board directors Brookhart, Michael Clouser, Sherry Cooper, Samuel Faulkner, Sandy Green, June Heeter, and Derl Reichard voted to approve. Board directors Richard Vognetz and Chis Huron were not present at the meeting.
During the ensuing discussion, Green mentioned that this year’s budget was balanced, even without the federal funds that were used in previous years to help balance the budget.
“I’m horrified that last year, we really didn’t have a balanced budget, but for using federal funds,” Green said.
That’s not the case this year, Moser said.
During her superintendent’s report, Molly Nied mentioned the possibility of the district getting a $270,000 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant, which could be used to hire an additional school police officer and make other school security infrastructure improvements.
Nied suggested that word about the grant was imminent.