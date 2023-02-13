DANVILLE — Towards the end of Monday night's Danville Areas School Board meeting member Yohannes Getachew resigned. Getachew is an anesthesiologist at Geisinger Medical Center and told the board his decision was based on schedulint issues.
Meanwhile, during the bulk of the meeting, there ensued a discussion of the 2023-24 budget. This was done without a business manager.
Danville Area School District Superintendent Molly Nied presented projected expenditures for school year 2023-24 at Monday night’s school board meeting.
The expenditures were very tightly scrutinized, line item by line item, Nied said.
This is one of the first steps toward presenting an early budget to the board. Nied said that projected revenues for 2022-24 will be presented at the school board’s March meeting.
Typically the presentation is given by the district business manager, but the district is currently seeking to hire a business manager. Wendy Bartholomew resigned from the position last month.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser prefaced talk of expenditures by explaining in detail how $3.7 million in ESSR, or COVID federal relief funds, was spent. The funding came in three rounds and 20 percent was mandated to be spent on programs dealing with learning loss. The remainder was discretionary funding.
By the end of the 2023-24 school year, the district will have $430,000 left with no more COVID funding coming through the pipeline, Moser said.
The Danville Area School District, as part of the discretionary funding, created nine full-time teaching positions.
Once the COVID funding ends, there needs to be a way to pay for four-and-a half salaries, he said.
The district does not intend to furlough any of the nine teachers. But funding has to be found in the next budget.
In other school news, every school in the district is putting out monthly online newsletters, Nied said. The principals at each school are responsible, with input from staff.
The board voted to start a volleyball team next school year. The startup cost will be approximately $32,000.