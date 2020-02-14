DANVILLE — School directors at Danville Area School District have canceled next week’s town forum because they are in negotiations with a candidate for superintendent.
The Feb. 20 forum was announced Jan. 22, when board president Bonnie Edmeads said the public would be able to question finalists for the job.
"We made the choice to cancel the forum and have a meet-and-greet once we get through," Edmeads said Friday night.
Edmeads would not reveal the name of or any details about the candidate because the negotiations are ongoing.
"We are hoping to hire at the first board meeting in March, so hopefully by the end of February, very beginning of March we'll know," Edmeads said.
Edmeads said in September that about a dozen people applied and the district had intended to interview four or five of them. All of the applicants were from Pennsylvania.
Ricki Boyle has been acting as superintendent since Jason Bendle resigned unexpectedly in March. Boyle was one of two finalists who withdrew their names from consideration. The withdrawals were revealed in September, a few days after former board Vice President Josh Seidel became the fifth board member since May to resign.
The board reopened the search in December, when then-acting board President Randy Keister said no decisions would be made until newly elected board members took their seats.
At the Jan. 22 meeting, Rush Township resident Scott Shultz encouraged Boyle to reapply. "I think the best candidate is sitting right up there," Shultz said, indicating Boyle.
Boyle had already reapplied for the job.
Edmeads said Friday that one of the candidates withdrew their name during the most recent search when directors made their first cuts, but she did not reveal who dropped out.