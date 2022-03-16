DANVILLE — School directors this week approved preliminary budgets for Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School (CMAVTS) and for Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
CMAVTS Business Manager Tony Lylo told the board the school’s budget of $10.1 million includes a 3.86 percent increase in expenditures over the current budget. Salaries make up 2.37 percent of that increase, he said.
The six school districts contribute a total of more than $7.4 million. Danville’s contribution — $1.6 million — is 21.655 percent of that total. That contribution is separate from the districts’ contribution toward the school’s renovation project. Danville’s share is $4.3 million, 25 percent of the total, for the renovations.
Danville’s share of CSIU’s proposed general operating budget of $694,145 is as follows, according to Danville Business Manager Bobbi Ely:
CSIU anticipates Danville will contribute $36,581 to the following programs: incarcerated youth education, $9,226; guest teacher training, $143; and alternative placement, $27,212. Ely said the contributions vary each year.
The proposed CSIU budget is 4.2 percent higher than the 2021-2022 budget of $665,596.