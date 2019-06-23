DANVILLE — Even though it's summer vacation, the Bartholomew sisters from Four Girls Bakery are busy baking goodies Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.
Coyla, 15, 12-year-old twins Victoria and Hannah and Charli, 9, make sure their creations are ready for customers by 8 a.m. Saturdays in their pink and purple bakery cart out front of their home at 107 W. Market St.
They usually sell out, sometimes by 10 or 11 a.m., their mother Tina Bartholomew said.
Victoria shreds the carrots for carrot cakes with 10 carrots needed for each cake. She also cuts the apples for pies and shreds zucchini for bread and then helps bake.
Hannah likes to make the cherry pies and pie shells with pies a new item they introduced this spring. They make mini cherry and peach pies and larger pies and are adding lemon meringue.
"Everything is from scratch," said Tina, noting the pie crust is from a family recipe.
While also a baker, Charli handles sales at the cart while honing her math skills in making change.
Coyla wasn't on hand for the interview since she was with St. Joseph Church members on a mission trip in Kentucky.
The girls recently learned a new Welsh griddle cookie recipe from their grandmother Donna Harvey, of Tunkhannock, that they introduced Saturday. The recipe was handed down by Harvey's grandmother who baked on top the stove.
"We learned what they look like before you flip them," said Tina of the cookies made with currants and nutmeg.
Tina's mother had a baking business at one time where she sold to churches and stores. Tina worked at an IGA bakery while in high school.
"I was always in my mom's kitchen. There were four girls and I was the oldest and learned a lot and passed it onto my children," she said.
When she and her daughters work in the kitchen, Coyla, for example, may prepare peach cobbler, Victoria work on carrot cake, Hannah make chocolate bundt cake and Tina and Charli mix brownies. "We can all be making something at the same time," Tina said.
The girls are learning about organization, purchasing, math and good kitchen habits, she said.
This past weekend, they donated money from their sales to Life is Precious in Montrose and Tunkhannock that aids young mothers in child-rearing.
The girls bake when not at swim meets and in cross-country and track and field. They swim on the Bloomsburg YMCA Bay Team. Tina, who has run in numerous marathons, still runs every day.
Their dad Chas sets up and takes down their bakery cart and makes sure they have everything they need for baking.
While the money they make from sales goes into their college funds, they support a couple of organizations each year such as donating in the past to to flood victims in Texas.
Their baking efforts started four years ago with a lemonade and cookie stand to benefit the Ronald McDonald House and WNEP-TV weatherman Joe Snedeker's bike ride to benefit St. Joseph Center.
The girls also help their mother bake items for guests at their Doctor's Bed and Breakfast. Sometimes guest will ask them to make something for an event they are attending.
The cart was used at Camp Victory by their aunt Beth Ginck, of Northumbelrand, "It was a red and gold lion's cage that Brian (Beth's husband) turned into a cart," Tina said. He surprised Coyla and the twins for their birthdays in August and September along with Charli.
They have set up the cart during parades in Danville and have taken some of their wares to sell to customers and business owners they know in town.
The sisters usually have the cart outside their home on Saturdays from about April through the middle of October.
Orders can be placed by calling 570-847-1874 or by visiting Facebook.