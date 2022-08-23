The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions of kittens, cats and dogs Saturday during the Clear the Shelter event. Kittens are usually $150 and adult cats are normally $85. Dog adoption fees range from $150 to $300. Pets are spayed or neutered and up to date on their shots. Animals are also treated for fleas and ticks and microchipped for identification.
Adopted animals will come with food samples and gift bags including toys and treats. Cardboard carriers are available for $5. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no appointment needed.