The Danville Area School District valedictorian had a special message for the class of 2020 during Friday night's virtual graduation which was streamed live on YouTube.
Valedictorian Morgan Everett told the class of 2020 to make the most out of missing all the events of senior year due to COVID-19 because it would help the graduates through an adverse future.
"Now what we need to do is work just as hard for what's ahead," she said.
"Make the most of the day because sooner than we realize we will be starting college or careers. Let's face it, the future is unknown. We don't know how the next couple of months will look. The future is unknown but the possibilities are endless for us."
Superintendent Ricki Boyle began the video presentation by telling the class of 2020 to take action.
"Establish a roadmap for moving forward," she said. "Your future will provide many choices that will affect the rest of our lives. Although this is not the ceremony the class of 2020 dreamed of, it is still a celebration."
Guest speaker Bill Bowman, the managing editor at The Daily Item, in Sunbury, challenged the class of 2020 to own their dreams.
"Let me offer you advice about smart people, if you are the smartest person in the room, find another room," he said. "Find people who challenge you, it's important to be comfortable being uncomfortable. Find a path."
Bowman said the class lost moments they can't replace due to COVID-19 but students should hold on to the memories and relationships they developed.
"Become a manager of time, money, or priorities," he said. You're sort of a grown-up now, put the phone down and look up, look at the world, look up, down, side to side, don't miss it, it could be a beautiful place."