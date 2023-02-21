DANVILLE — A Danville Area High School sophomore was one of 13 student finalists statewide to recently attend an "Invention Convention Competition" at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos.
The invention presented by Priscal Kasyanju was named The Pedestrian Gate. "It's a self-rising up-and-down gate that is made to prevent pedestrian fatalities caused by motor vehicles," she said. "It also aids in preventing hit and runs as well as make crossing the street safer to those who are visually impaired."
Her vision was that the gate would slowly come up when it was safe for people to walk or come down when it was not an appropriate for them to do so. It is a physical barrier because more people are distracted, often due to looking at their smart phones.
"I really do like to invent/create things," Kasyanju said. "It helps expand my imagination and understanding on how things work the way they work, as well as giving me a way to solve real-life problems.'
The competition is held each year to highlight creative students in the commonwealth, said Paul Breon, a teacher at Danville Area High School, and Kasyanju's advisor.
Students who participate create a prototype of an original invention, keep a log of their ideas and progress, and create a demonstration video. They then set up a display and do a live in-person presentation and demonstration at the competition for the judges.
"It was really neat how Priscal took this upon herself," Breon said. "She developed this invention on her own. A few day before inventions were due, she walked into the room with this device she had made and I was just astounded. Her own initiative had taken this on."
The Invention Convention was "super fun," she said. "I made three new friends there who had some great ideas as well and it was a way where I could see other peoples' thought processes and creativity levels.
Priscal didn't win the competition, but she plans on re-entering her invention again next year, "and modifying my prototype in a way where it can work on its own. Hopefully, it will wow the judges."
"I think it is great that she had the passion for this project," Breon said.
Kasyanju plans to visit students at the middle school and intermediate school to encourage them to participate