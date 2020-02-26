Danville student named National Merit Finalist

DANVILLE — Morgan Everett, a National Merit Finalist at Danville Area High School, hopes to help save the environment.
Everett, 18, of Danville is the school's only finalist this year.
High School Principal Jeremy Winn said the school has had up to three finalists named in one year. Winn said the school has had a finalist or a semi-finalist or multiple winners for each of the past five years.
"This is a great distinction for her and for our school," he said.
She qualified as a national merit finalist after taking the PSAT her junior year. Everett is among 7,500 students nationwide named as finalists, Winn said.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corp., becoming a finalist requires a top score on the PSAT with most students scoring above 1,400 out of 1,520 to qualify as a semi-finalist. Each year, about 1.6 million high school juniors take the PSAT with about 1 percent or 16,000 named as semi-finalists.
Interest in the environment
Everett got interested in the environment after joining the school's P.L.A.N.E.T. organization three years ago. She serves as the group's president
The group collects recyclables at the school and deposits them in a large bin behind the school. Recyclables they collect include paper, cardboard, most plastics and metal. They receive some funds for recycled ink cartridges, Everett said, which goes toward a scholarship the organization awards a graduating senior at commencement.
"Once I joined P.L.A.N.E.T., I started to learn more and more about waste consumption and how I could limit what I am throwing away," she said.
"Reduce and reuse are first," said Everett, who is the daughter of Ed and Amy Everett.
Besides collecting items to be recycled, the school organization picks up litter and garbage twice a year along a two-mile stretch of Route 11.
Everett hopes to study engineering and pursue an environmental engineering degree. She hasn't decided which college she will attend. "I really like conservation and sustainability," she said.
As a finalist, she may be awarded a scholarship and expects to find out if she won a scholarship sometime in the spring. She was announced as a finalist about a week ago. Winn said a Danville finalist was awarded a scholarship last year.
She would like to focus on technology for houses and buildings made of sustainable materials that won't harm the earth.
Everett has played soccer for four years in high school and began playing 10 years ago. She has been named to the National Honor Society for three years. She takes piano lessons and participates in a recital every year. She has played piano for 10 years.
Everett, a part-time hostess at the Pine Barn Inn, is a member of youth groups of St. Columbus and St. Joseph churches.