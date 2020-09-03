DANVILLE — Two days before today's school reopening, Liberty Valley Intermediate School Principal Lee Gump was concerned that a shipment of student desks hadn't arrived yet.
Danville Area schools were moving more of the desks into classrooms to space out student seating because of COVID-19 restrictions. The desks replaced the tables where students sat closer to each other in many elementary school classrooms.
"We ordered 230 new desks," said Gump, standing in Andrea Lowe's third-grade classroom, where desks were 6 feet apart, as they were in all classrooms. "They were supposed to come two Fridays ago."
The high school and middle school received their desk shipment last week, he said. Because of the number of students opting for remote learning, the intermediate school custodians were able to pull desks from other rooms to meet the needs in every classroom. Gump said they will replace the old desks with the new when the shipment comes in.
After months of planning and preparations, the school district's administrators, teachers and other staff were making last-minute preparations earlier this week for the first student return to school since March.
'People need them'
In addition to health precautions, such as temperature checks, face masks, social distancing and hand washing, there is a new traffic pattern for dropping off and picking up students at the Danville Primary School, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
This year, parents will drop off and pick up their children in the front of the school, and buses will drop off and pick up in the back, the reverse of previous years. Parents are not to get out of their cars and they are not to park. Students are not to leave their cars until they are first in line, Boyle said.
"We can't have parents coming into the building or congregating in the parking lot," the superintendent said.
In addition to leading the planning efforts, Boyle has gone beyond her normal duties and sewn more than 300 masks for teachers and first responders this year.
She said she began sewing the masks in March and later sewed 285 for teachers. She's not sure how many she has sewn total.
"I've lost count," she said. "People need them and that’s kind of what's important to me. We're making sure people have what they need."
Smaller classes
Gump said the biggest class at the intermediate school is 20 students. That previously was the average class size. The average this year is 15 students.
In the school vestibule, Gump explained the tables of bridge/hybrid materials on tables on both sides of the hall, boxes of workbooks and other student materials on one side and Chromebooks on the other.
"Hybrid parents are picking up at-home materials and Chromebooks," the principal said. "This is day three of four of Liberty Valley distribution of instructional material and Chromebooks."
Of the approximately 550 students enrolled in the intermediate school, which houses the district's third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms, 90 are participating in the hybrid model, in which lessons teachers present are broadcast live and uploaded to Google Classroom, and about 30 are enrolled in the district's eLearning school.
The school also held an in-person open house for third-graders and their parents, but only a certain number of people were allowed in the building at one time. The open house for fourth and fifth grades was virtual. Gump said the district only held in-person open houses for new students in each building — kindergartners, third-graders, sixth-graders and ninth-graders.
Elsewhere in the school, the custodial staff put some fresh paint on the wall, replacing a tan with green and blue paint.
"We put the time out of school to good use," Gump said.
As another precaution, only a certain number of students will be allowed on the playground at a time for recess, and balls and basketballs, previously stored in one big bin, are now stored in bins by classroom and each will be sanitized at the end of each day.
Teachers have had three in-person and three virtual training sessions for online instruction.
Students staying put
Students will be reminded to keep their face masks on and to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer. Teachers, rather than students, will change classrooms to reduce close interaction of students in the hallways. Lunch will be delivered to the classrooms. Gump said the district used COVID grant money to buy individual plastic supply boxes for students to store such things as crayons and markers.
Third-grade math teacher Sue Kline, a teacher for 25 years, was busy in her classroom, putting up signs and making last-minute preparations.
"I could probably do 20 more things," she said, adding, though, she would be ready for the first day of classes.
She said she missed the kids.
Over at the Danville Primary School, Principal Amy Willoughby, the high school's former assistant principal, said the open house on Monday night for kindergarten students and their parents was a success.
"People came in by appointment, one family per classroom at a time," she said.
Classrooms also were undergoing final preparations in the school for kindergarten through second grade.
"We're making sure all cleaning products are in order," Willoughby said. "We're reviewing the governor's orders (for face covers, social distancing, hygiene) with teachers, staff and parents."
She said teachers will go through hand-washing and mask-wearing with students in school.
'Extremely excited'
Brandon and Michelle Long's two daughters, Evangeline, 8, and Iris, 5, are among the primary school students heading into classrooms today.
Brandon Long said both are "extremely excited" about going back to school. He said Evangeline, who is in second grade, has been waking up at 5:30 or 6 a.m. the past few days in anticipation. Iris is in kindergarten.
Brandon, who is a sixth-grade teacher in East Lycoming School District, said he has been back in school for almost a week and it's going well.
"I'm really impressed with the kids," he said. "They are so ready to be there."
He and Michelle watched a number of Danville school board meetings.
"We were really impressed," Brandon said. "They kept the parents very informed of everything."
John and Elizabeth McDonough, of Mahoning Township, enrolled their daughters, Alaina, a sixth-grader, and Ella, a second-grader, in the bridge program.
"We decided to see how it goes the first marking period," Elizabeth said. "I'm hoping the numbers stay low and they can go back in."
She felt her daughters would have been more excited if they were going to in-person school.
"A lot of their friends are staying home, so that helps," she said. "We're thinking of inviting some of their friends over since they are all watching the same thing."
Most of the primary school's 612 enrolled students were to attend in-person school, Willoughby said. She said 77 were in the bridge model and 42 in the district's cyber school.
Kindergarten teacher Stephanie Miller said every one of her bridge students went to the open house.
"I had 100 percent of my parents," said Miller, who was setting out material on students' desks on Tuesday. "The bridge parents want to come in to see the classroom."
She believes more of those students eventually will return to in-person school.
Miller also liked having the parents and students come in by appointment. Willoughby said that allowed more intimate time for teachers to talk with parents.
Miller said preparing for the reopening has been stressful, but she is excited about having students back, even if there won't be the closer interactive learning among students at their tables.
"We never had desks in kindergarten," Miller said.