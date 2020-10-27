DANVILLE —Danville teachers plan to hit the picket line on Monday after contract talks with the school board negotiators fell apart on Monday night.
Each side's negotiators rejected offers put on the table, and the board canceled this evening's planned talks, according to both Danville Education Association President Dave Fortunato and Danville Area School Board President Bonnie Edmeads.
Fortunato said recently the teachers set a strike date of Nov. 2 if they would not reach an agreement on a contract. Their previous contract expired June 30, 2019.
"They're not giving in at all on anything," Edmeads said late Monday night, after the sides met for just over 3 hours. "We said we would not meet tomorrow (Tuesday) unless they come up with something that's going to make us move."
Edmeads would not detail the board's offers. Rather, she said the board is planning a presentation for Wednesday night's board meeting, "so we can communicate with the community and let them know what's going on."
District negotiators have been pushing for deductibles of $250 for an individual and $750 for a family for the teachers on the Geisinger Health Plan. Teachers on Capital Blue Cross through the Central Susquehanna health trust have to go with those deductibles because the trust no longer is offering zero deductibles.
Fortunato said the union offered a GHP plan with deductibles of $100 per individual and $300 for a family, as well as two-year proposal, which he said the board previously wanted, but the board rejected both on Monday night.
"The school board had said they would prefer a two-year proposal," he said. "We gave them that. They didn’t want that then."
He said the board also had wanted a three-year proposal.
"We gave them a three-year proposal," Fortunato said. "We dropped our third year (raise) to 3.0 percent. They rejected it."
He said the union was prepared to meet every night this week.
"The board did not want to meet," he said. "Obviously, we are disappointed. The board has just refused to meet us in the middle."
Danville Area is the only area district in the state in which teachers do not pay a health insurance deductible, a consultant told the school board during a special school board meeting on Wednesday night.
"The zero-dollar option is not a plan that is in place virtually anywhere in the state of Pennsylvania," said Tony DaRe, chief executive officer of BSI Corporate Benefits, Bethlehem, which negotiates rates with insurance companies for the district.
Edmeads said the board made two offers on Monday night. She said much of the disagreement is over the $250 GHP deductible.
"Teachers are not budging on the salary, either," she said. "I'm sad that we're going to end up in a strike, especially because we ended school that way that we did, and we really haven't solved (COVID). The students are really the ones that are going to suffer."
The district’s proposed agreement in March included raises of 3.35 percent the first year, 3.25 percent the second and third years, and 3 percent the final two years. The union more recently proposed a two-year pact with raises of 3.35 percent the first year and 3.25 percent the second year, which is the current school year, with no deductible for GHP members.