DANVILLE — Danville Area High School seniors will have a graduation ceremony with family members — but not all of their classmates — present in high school auditorium on May 29.
The plan right now, according to Superintendent Ricki Boyle, is to have groups of no more than 25 in the auditorium at once, including seniors and up to six family members. The speeches and presentation of diplomas will be recorded on video. The video will be posted on the district website on June 5 at 7 p.m., Boyle told the school board at its meeting Wednesday night.
At the meeting, the board also approved a preliminary $44 million district budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that does not increase taxes. The budget must be advertised and available for public view for at least 30 days before final adoption, which must be done by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year.
The graduations won't be open to the public, Boyle said. The number of graduating seniors allowed in the auditorium at one time will depend on how many family members attend. The limit of 25 is based on social distancing under the state yellow phase, Montour and Northumberland counties' current designation.
"We've got to keep our number below 25," Boyle said after the meeting.
She said if the county is in the green phase by then, that number could change.
As for prom, students from Danville and several other districts plan to participate in a virtual prom to raise money for families battling pediatric cancer. The #ThinkBIGVirtualProm, which will air on social media at 7 p.m. May 27, provides a prom experience and raises money for the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund.
Boyle told the board Danville students plan to dress up and participate in the prom video, but an actual prom also is "tentatively" scheduled for July 30 at Frosty Valley Resort.
District covering budget shortfall
District Business Manager Bobbi Ely said the spending plan, which represents a 3.1 percent increase in spending, due mostly to salaries and benefits, has a shortfall just shy of $2 million, but the district will use $2 million from its nearly $8 million general operating fund balance to balance the new budget, rather than raise taxes.
Salaries represent 42 percent of district expenditures and benefits about 29 percent.
While taxes overall are not increasing, some taxpayers in Northumberland County will see an increase, while those in Montour County could pay less, due to changes in the tax equalization formula between the two counties that are part of the district.
"Even though we're not increasing taxes, some may go down a few bucks and some may go up," Ely said.
According to her calculations, Northumberland County taxpayers with a property assessed at $100,000 will pay $5,777, an increase of $33.43, while Montour County taxpayers with a property assessed at $100,000 will pay $1,332 in taxes under the new budget, a reduction of $7.72 from the current year because of the changes in the assessed to market value ratio.
Ely said the district lost $252,800 in revenue due to the COVID-19 shutdown, most of it in lost earned income revenue ($145,000) since March and lost interest income, athletic admission and delinquent taxes. The district saved $295,815, though, on such expenses as utilities, transportation, custodian overtime, substitute teachers and aides, supplies and sports officials.