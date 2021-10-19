DANVILLE — A portion of Route 54 will close this week in Danville Borough, Montour County, for inspection and maintenance work.
On Thursday and Friday, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., both directions of Route 54 will be closed between Front Street and Mahoning Street, while a PennDOT maintenance crew inspects the tunnel and performs maintenance activities. A detour using Route 11, Mill Street, and Front Street will be in place while work is being completed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in traffic, and drive with caution.