DANVILLE — Borough council plans to take another step this evening toward transforming a vacant space near the municipal building into an entertainment venue.
Council members plan to vote to vacate Canal Street to make way for the project. The Danville Business Alliance (DBA) is working with the borough on creating the venue that will include tables and chairs in the park along Mill Street, a pergola to provide shade for tables and terraced stone-type seating for an amphitheater to accommodate 90 to 100 people.
It's unlikely the project, originally scheduled for completion in mid-2020, will be finished this year.
"We have not put it out to bid as of yet," said Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development. "The project is still under review by DCED (state Department of Community and Economic Development)."
She said the borough needed numerous approvals and UGI had to relocate a gas line, whch led to delays.
The park will be located where the demolished Doc's Shoe Repair had been next to Beiter's Department Store.
The borough received two state grants for the improvements totaling more than $550,000, according to DBA Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.