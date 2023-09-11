DANVILLE — Students at Danville and Warrior Run will have the opportunity to join forces on the field after the Danville Area School Board approved a boys' lacrosse co-op between the districts Monday night.
School Directors Derl Reichard, June Heeter, Chris Huron, Sandy Green, Sam Faulkner and Sherry Cooper voted yes. Directors Richard Vognetz and Michael Clouser voted against the co-op.
Danville boys' lacrosse head coach spoke in favor of the partnership and was a strong supporter of growing the sport in the community, not only within his own district.
"When I took over, we made our ultimate goal to build this program not only in our school, but the as a whole sport as well," he said.
At last month's meeting, Green expressed his concerns regarding Danville players potentially losing playing time to those from Warrior Run.
“We have enough players to field two teams with subs,” Green said. “What is the likelihood of having a kid on the team who isn’t getting playing time because we are taking kids from other districts?”
On Monday, Francke provided some data that suggested Danville players would not experience such a loss.
"Lacrosse is extremely faced paced and although there are only 10 players on the field at one time, we rotate the line roughly every two minutes," he said. "At this time, we sit eight players behind the state average."
A set of two brothers from Warrior Run have been playing the sport with Danville players for around five years, according to Francke. One of the two, Collin Moore, a freshman, spoke on Monday night.
"Lacrosse is a sport that demands dedication, skill and teamwork. By joining a co-op, we open ourselves up to the opportunity to learn from a diverse group of teammates," he said. "Without this co-op, we won’t be able to play a sport we love at the varsity level."
A Danville parent who said she did not have a child on the lacrosse team, brought up other co-ops that the district is already a part of.
"I don’t have a leg in the game at all, but I think it’s important to point out that we do co-ops in other sports," Kelly Michales said. "So I think it sets a bad example if you vote no tonight."
Huron contemplated the board's responsibility in terms of playing time. School Board President Wayne Brookhart said the district does not have a policy regarding the issue. The allocation of time on the field is a burden placed on the coaches, according to Huron.
"I feel strongly that the position taken to regard this decision as the betterment of kids, is a powerful one," Huron said. "If we are truly care about kids and mental health and the wellbeing of kids, then this is straightforward."
This was not a convincing argument for Clouser, who continued to pose questions regarding the way Danville players would be affected.
After showing opposition last month, Green said he voted yes Monday because of the effort the coaches put into making their case in favor of the decision.