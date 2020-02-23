DANVILLE —Three people were injured, one critically, in a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Montour County, state police at Milton reported on Sunday.
Zena S. Martin, 21, of Danville, was listed in critical condition Sunday night at Geisinger Medical Center, according to a nursing supervisor.
Police said the driver, Alex K. Horn, 25, of Cogan Station, had a suspected minor injury, following the crash in Anthony Township, just east of Arrowhead Road near Washingtonville. The nursing supervisor did not have him listed as a patient. A 2-year-old female from Danville also suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash, but police did not name her and the nursing supervisor had no information on the child.
Police cited Horn for careless driving.
According to police, the 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup that Horn was driving went off the south berm of Route 54, also known as Continental Boulevard in that area, at 8:19 p.m. The vehicle traveled down an embankment into a farm field, traveled through the field for a significant distance before striking a drain culvert. Shortly after impact, the vehicle rolled several times. Danville Ambulance Service transported all three occupants.
According to public 911 radio communications right after the crash, one person was ejected from the vehicle. The police report did not state if anyone was ejected but did note neither Horn nor Martin was wearing a seat belt.