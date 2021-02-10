SUNBURY — A Danville woman will head to trial on homicide by vehicle charges following a fatal crash along Mile Post Road in Northumberland County in December.
Alicia Moodie, 28, of Iron Street, had her preliminary hearing in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday and Toomey found there was enough evidence to bound the case over to county court.
Moodie faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence following a Dec. 1 crash in Upper Augusta Township, according to state police at Stonington.
Stonington state police were dispatched to a crash on Mile Post Road around 5 p.m. on Dec. 1. Sandra Moyer, 72, of Sunbury, died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.
Troopers say Moodie was traveling west on Mile Post Road and attempted to negotiate a curve when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck Moyer, who died at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, a few hours after the crash.
