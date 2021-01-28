A Danville woman facing homicide by vehicle charges following last month's fatal crash along Mile Post Road in Northumberland County turned herself in and appeared before a judge Thursday.
Alicia Moodie, 29, of Iron Street, faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence following a Dec. 1 crash in Upper Augusta Township, according to state police at Stonington. She posted $25,000 cash bail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Thursday morning.
Toomey issued the arrest warrant last week.
Moodie appeared in court with her attorney Robert Hoffa, of Williamsport, and asked to be released on her own recognizance. Toomey said the charges were serious and set bail at $25,000 cash.
Stonington state police were dispatched to a crash on Mile Post Road around 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 and said Sandra Moyer, 72, of Sunbury, died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.
Troopers say Moodie was traveling west on Mile Post Road and attempted to negotiate a curve when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck Moyer, who died at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, a few hours after the crash.
According to police, Moodie said she has narcolepsy and sometimes falls asleep but she was not sure if she fell asleep while driving. Moodie told police she smokes marijuana, according to court documents. Troopers asked Moodie when she last smoked marijuana and Moodie told them she did on Nov. 30, according to court documents.
Troopers say they got search warrants for Moodie’s blood and in early January the results came back showing amphetamines were present in her blood. Hoffa told Toomey Moodie took a pill days before and any other drugs in her system were a result of the crash when she was treated at the hospital.
Moodie will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9.