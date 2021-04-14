DANVILLE — Yard waste pick-up will begin Tuesday and end on Sept. 21.
The pick-up times will be the third Tuesday of every month, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., said township secretary Carolyn Dragano. Bagged yard waste must be at the curbside the day of pickup. Limit is five bags of yard waste per pick-up (maximum of 50 pounds) plus small piles of brush tied together, if possible. The service is for residents, not for Commercial Service Businesses.
Residents should email JDOG at mahoningyards@gmail.com or call 570-759-7715 for pick up. "Please give JDOG your name and street address," Dragano said.