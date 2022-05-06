The Danville Business Alliance's is hosting its annual Danville Spring Fling has been postponed until Sunday as soaking rains ongoing today are expected to continue through Saturday.
The event is now set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Festivities take place on Mill Street, Lower Mulberry to Ferry Street, a portion of East and West Mahoning streets, and East Market to Ferry Street.
The Spring Fling is traditionally held the first Saturday in May.
Along with downtown business, the festival will feature an array of handmade crafts ranging from jewelry and wood items to soaps, pottery, toys, artwork and more. Downtown eateries and a number of food and beverage vendors will also be on hand.