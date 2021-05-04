SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office was recently audited by the State Police’s Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network (CLEAN) and all members of the DA’s office have J-Net and CLEAN certifications.
The certifications grant access to driver’s license and criminal history databases. Background checks are routinely performed on all members, who must pass re-certification exams every two years. No violations or errors were found during this audit.
CLEAN audits are done every three years and cover computer and physical security, policy compliance and other categories.