Jannette Quinones loves being a "dasher." For the Milton woman, a single mother of three, delivering food on her own schedule makes juggling her hectic life a little easier.
A dasher — someone working for DoorDash, an on-demand food delivery service— picks up orders from restaurants and brings them to customer's doors. There are dashers all over the Valley offering that delivery service and making money for themselves and for food providers.
Quinones first heard about Door Dash on YouTube. She signed up as a dasher about a week-and-a-half ago.
Quinones described the experience since signing on as "absolutely amazing."
"I am a single mom with children 16, 12, and 3," she said. "Trying to find a job and a reliable babysitter is hard. The baby was watching something on YouTube, I saw something about DoorDash and I decided to give it a try."
She said she is paid promptly by DoorDash. What Quinones finds most appealing is she makes her own schedule.
"You can dash at any time," she said. "You make your own schedule. They give you a schedule for you to pick. So you make your money when you take on a job. They give you a map and tell you where the busiest customer area is. They will send the orders to your phone, and you can either accept the job or decline."
She has had busy days, which keep her on the move. "I once had five back-to-back orders, within a two-hour span."
While dashers are finding this a good way to work, it's also a boon to Valley businesses as an added revenue source.
Jason Rippon, owner-operator of the Lewisburg McDonald's restaurant, said his company is using DoorDash and "it has been a great boost to our business. The Bucknell students are by far the No. 1 users of DoorDash, but we are getting several orders from small business in the community as well.
"Our highest volume is weekend evenings," he said, "but we have several over lunch. It’s a pretty slick program and promised to grow and change the way McDonald’s service the community."
The new online delivery services offer places that wouldn't normally offer delivery the opportunity to get their food into the hands of new costumers.
Zach Reed, owner of On a Roll, in Northumberland, said that being listed on DoorDash provides an opportunity "for people who might not know about us, to try us out. It expands the reach of our business."
Another establishment listed on the Door Dash app is the Edison Hotel, where assistant manager Carol Pope, said dashers are making orders, "generally in the late afternoon or evening. It's a welcome service for us, to widen our reach and get food to people locally who might not be able to get here in person. So we bring the food to them."
For outlets like the Edison, Pope answers calls from dashers placing orders. In that scenario, a customer orders online, a dasher accepts the order then calls the restaurant to place the order. The dasher then picks it up at the restaurant and delivers it to the customer.
Subscription model
Thom Rippon, also of the Rippon Organization explained one of the issues with using UberEats. "Most restaurant operators, independent operators or otherwise," he said, "were paying such exorbitant fees to UberEats that there wasn't any money in it for the restaurant. Everyone was blowing back at their fees. The customer doesn't experience this. It is the restaurant that feels it is not profitable.
"McDonald's is in the process of re-negotiating the fee arrangement with Uber," Thom Rippon said, acknowledging he was not at liberty to go into those details.
Jason said that no money passes directly from dasher to restaurant. "When people become dashers they are paid by DoorDash. Customers use the app to pay, via a credit card, to DoorDash. DoorDash then pays the dasher. It's a very seamless system that works well for both parties."
The transaction is very much like Uber or Lyft. The transaction is between the person buying the food and DoorDash, which also will pay the vendor. Any upcharge is on DoorDash. "Obviously they have to pay their drivers. All we do is deliver the order to the dasher. We are reimbursed by DoorDash within a couple of days," Jason said.
Jason said DoorDash business is brisk, with some of the heaviest business beginning late afternoon and on weekends. "We haven't had to do a lot of fanfare other than putting a sign inside and outside of our store. It is advertised through the app. It is a no-brainer for us."
McDonald's Lewisburg has been offering DoorDash for about a month, Jason noted, "and we are already hitting regional McDonald's targets in this store. Most of it is driven by Bucknell students. We've been busy to the point where we had six or seven dashers coming into the store. And the beauty of it operationally for us is that we get a heads up on a tablet that an order has been placed, and this is your driver's name and we are told when the driver will be there... 20 minutes, less. And we get a second alert when the dasher is within a quarter-mile."
That second "ting" is when McDonald's will start preparing the food, having it ready exactly when the dasher comes into the restaurant. "It's a really slick, well-thought-out program," Jason said.