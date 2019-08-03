HARRISBURG — Snyder County has the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania, according to the latest data from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Snyder County's unemployment rate is at 6.2 percent in June, up from 6.1 percent in May and 3.1 percent in April. It is tied with Forest County as the highest unemployed county, according to DLI.
The data comes in the wake of the sudden closure of Wood-Mode on May 13. As Snyder County's largest employer, the closure left 938 custom cabinetry manufacturing employees out of work.
Northumberland County's unemployment rate is 5 percent, Union County is at 3.6 percent and Montour County is at 3.1 percent, according to the DLI.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at the record low set in April of 3.8 percent. State records go back to 1976, according to the DLI.
The national rate, at 3.7 percent, was up one-tenth of a percentage point from May. The commonwealth's unemployment rate declined by four-tenths of a percentage point from June 2018 while the national rate was down three-tenths over the same period.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER