SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School seniors will either have a graduation ceremony at the Point Drive-In or the Shikellamy Area School District stadium.
Both have different tentative dates.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said graduation will either be held on June 25 at the Point Drive-in or June 26 at Shikellamy High School Stadium.
"The decision on what type and location of graduation will be made on June 12," he said. "This decision will be based on what the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Education allows for Northumberland County."
Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce several more counties that may enter the green phase of opening since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Snyder and Montour counties are set to open Friday.
Bendle said he was made aware of parents and seniors who are having issues with the two dates.
"We absolutely want to give the kids a traditional graduation," Bendle said. "We understand the dates will not work for everyone. The goal has always been to give them a socially distanced graduation but we have to follow state guidelines."
Parent Tiffany Berry said an email was sent out by the district with alternative dates and the date that was chosen by students is not included.
Berry said a group of seniors, including three class officers, one of which is her son, will be out of state on June 25 and June 26.
She said Principal Marc Freeman sent out an email on May 9 listing June 27, July 11, July 26 and Aug. 1 as possible dates for graduation.
Berry's son is the vice-president of the senior class and she said Freeman was made aware that the planned trips by students was going to conflict with the dates.
"I feel this is being rushed through," she said. "I would like to see the district stick to the original alternative dates that were emailed to the class by Mr. Freeman. We planned our lives around those dates and to move it even by one day is unfair to the students and their families."
Parent John Derr said the decision for graduation should be shared between the students, parents and school leadership due to the unprecedented situation with the current pandemic.
"We will communicate out to everyone whether we will have a video graduation at Point Drive-in or a socially distanced graduation as soon as the decision is made on June 12," Bendle said. "We all want what is best for our graduates and this is a difficult time for everyone."
Bendle said no matter what date is chosen, there would be conflicts. "No matter the date it would not work for everyone," he said. "We are all dealing with a very difficult situation. We are dealing with 190 graduates and it is hard to get a date for everyone."