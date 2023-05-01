Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on Monday announced the start of aerial spraying of state woodlands to combat spongy moth (formerly known as the gypsy moth) populations poised for spring outbreaks in many sections of Pennsylvania.
“Suppression efforts are commencing now as these insects emerge and begin feeding,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We are conducting aerial spraying to keep this invasive pest in check and protect the trees from defoliation to maintain Pennsylvania’s 2.2 million acres of state forests.”
In 2022, spongy moth defoliated 855,406 acres in Pennsylvania.
DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry will oversee spraying of 274 sites totaling 290,753 acres. Included will be portions of 13 state forests and 18 state parks, in 19 counties located in southcentral, central, northcentral and northeast Pennsylvania. The agency’s spraying efforts will cost more than $6 million, using a combination of general funds, DCNR special funds, and federal funds.
In addition to DCNR’s spray program, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will also conduct an aerial spray program in 2023 on approximately 109,000 acres of State Game Lands.
State parks to be sprayed in the Valley include R.B. Winter, Union County.
“In Pennsylvania, these destructive, invasive insects go through cycles where outbreaks generally occur every five to 10 years,” DCNR Forest Health Manager Rosa Yoo said. “Populations had declined in 2019 and 2020 thanks to the spongy moth fungus disease and wet spring weather, but that no longer is the case in 2021 and 2022, resulting in the need for suppression efforts.”
Aerial spraying will be conducted by one helicopter and seven fixed-wing aircraft. Progress of the spray program can be followed using the interactive map on the DCNR web page, which shows the location of all 274 spray blocks. Targeted sites are determined by surveys of egg masses and other indicators across the state indicating populations are increasing and have the potential to cause major defoliation.
Bureau of Forestry experts note the state’s oak stands are especially vulnerable to infestations, often resulting in tree mortality. The loss of habitat, timber, and tree growth are considerable when populations go untreated. A tree begins to significantly suffer when 30 percent or more of its leaf surface is lost. The applied insecticides are subject to state and federal environmental review and are deemed safe for use and are commonly used in agriculture.
