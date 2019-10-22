SUNBURY — What was believed at first to be a gas leak ended up being a dead squirrel that caused a 40-minute evacuation of the Northumberland County Courthouse on Monday morning.
Only employees of the courthouse were evacuated since it was before 9 a.m., the time the courthouse opens to the public. The squirrel was found under a radiator near the jury box in the second courtroom, according to the county court administration office.
The second courtroom was closed down and the hearings were moved to other courtrooms. Windows were opened and fans were brought in to air out the room.
Don Heilig, of Aerus of Pennsylvania, was brought to help with the clean up. He said he used the Beyond Guardian Air and AP 3000 to clean it up.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER