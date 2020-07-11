LEWISBURG — Local business owners have until Tuesday to apply for grant funds from the COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance program, according to the Bucknell Small Business Development Center.
The program provides grants from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that suffered economically from the spread of COVID-19.
Applicants must have annual revenue of $1 million or less prior to the impact of COVID-19 and also employ 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees prior to Feb. 15.
Visit https://pabusinessgrants.com/ for program information and to start an application through a county-specific Community Development Financial Institution.
Seven Mountains Media and Seven Mountains Creative are donating $30,000 in marketing resources to local businesses, the Bucknell SBDC announced. Three different businesses will be chosen to receive a $10,000 Local Business Grant. Visit www.radioloveslocal.com for more information.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO