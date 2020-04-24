SUNBURY — The deadline for Sunbury Revitalization Inc.’s (SRI) ninth annual Hometown Heroes Banner program was extended to May 1.
SRI displays the banners along Market Street in Sunbury over the summer. The banner sponsorship is for both active duty and veteran soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines with ties to Northumberland County, as well as first-responders who serve or have served in Northumberland County.
All required paperwork will be due to the office by the end of the day May 1. This is the final cutoff to allow SRI to get them to the printer and back in time to keep our original hang date of May 15. Interested parties can mail paperwork or drop it off in the mail slot at the Albright Center for the Arts. The application for previously purchased banners is still May 15.
Each banner will honor a specific county veteran or first-responder with a photograph, branch, hometown, era and service. The cost to sponsor a new banner is $200, and returning banners are $100.
The banners will be displayed along Market Street. Veterans will be displayed around Cameron Park and first responders starting near Front Street.
To sponsor a banner, contact SRI at director@sunburyrevitalization.org or hello@sunburyrevitalization.org.